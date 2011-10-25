A man shops at an Office Depot store in New York October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Office Depot Inc ODP.N reported a small quarterly loss, excluding items, on Tuesday, as U.S. shoppers cut back on buying computers and other such goods when they shopped for back-to-school gear.

Office Depot, the second-largest office supply chain behind Staples Inc (SPLS.O), said sales at its North American stores open for at least a year, or same-store sales, fell 2 percent. The average order value in the North American retail unit fell slightly and the number of customer transactions fell about 2 percent.

- Excluding charges related to restructuring activities and other costs as well as a tax-related benefit, the company had a loss, after preferred stock dividends, of about $700,000, or nil per share.

- "I'm pleased with the traction we're getting in our North American businesses despite a lackluster U.S. economy," Chairman and Chief Executive Neil Austrian said in a statement. "The successful execution of our key business initiatives is beginning to move the needle."

- On Sept 7, Office Depot said quarterly North American same-store sales were down through August, but gross margin rose because the chain no longer sells entry-level laptops.

At that time, it said quarterly back-to-school sales and gross margin were both up 1.5 percentage points through August compared with the year-earlier period.

