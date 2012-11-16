GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
HOUSTON Nov 16 The U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans confirmed a platform fire off the coast of Louisiana that killed two people, KHOU-TV in Houston reported.
Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts told KHOU the platform in question is in shallow water in West Delta Block 32 in the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
* Investors raise U.S. futures holdings to new record (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, Feb 20 A consortium led by Russian oil major Rosneft plans to finally complete its $12.9 billion acquisition of India's Essar Oil next month, two Russian sources close to the deal told Reuters.