LONDON UK regulators launched an investigation of the motor insurance market on Friday, saying that competition was not working properly and was pushing up costs for consumers.

The OFT referral comes as Britain's biggest motor insurer Direct Line prepares to price its initial public share offer which is expected to value the business at around 2.5 billion pounds ($4.05 billion).

The Office of Fair Trading, Britain's main consumer watchdog, said it had decided to refer the industry to the Competition Commission for an investigation that could take up to two years. The OFT said it had "reasonable grounds for suspecting that there are features of the market that prevent, restrict or distort competition".

"Competition appears not to be working effectively in the private motor insurance market," OFT Chief Executive Clive Maxwell said. "The insurers of at-fault drivers appear to have little control over the bills they must pay, and this may be leading to higher costs for them and ultimately higher premiums for motorists."

Direct Line's owner, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), is selling the business to satisfy conditions set by European regulators for approving the government aid it received in the 2008 crisis that left it 82 percent state owned.

Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagon said the OFT's decision would be likely to "put a spanner in the works" for plans surrounding the Direct Line IPO, placing uncertainty around the industry for the next two years and affecting Direct Line's earnings outlook.

"As a consequence, we struggle to justify a valuation in our previous range of between 3 billion to 3.2 billion pounds...more realistically, we may see Direct Line struggling to achieve a valuation of over 2.7 billion," Flanagon said.

RBS had already been expected to set a price for the planned stock market listing of its Direct Line insurance business which is at the lower end of analysts' expectations.

Analysts had expected a valuation of between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion pounds on the business, with the majority expecting the IPO to be priced at the bottom of that range.

Direct Line announced its intention to float on September 14, and would under a typical timetable be expected to open its order book within two weeks.

The OFT had in May provisionally recommended that the sector be investigated on the grounds that "dysfunctional" competition between car insurers was inflating the cost of car insurance.

The watchdog is concerned that insurers whose customers are involved in accidents that they do not cause provide them with replacement vehicles and repair services that cost more than the market rate, pushing up costs for the at-fault drivers' insurers.

Motor insurer Admiral, was down 0.4 percent to 1,081 pence at 0707 GMT. Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland were trading at 258.4 pence, up 0.7 percent. ($1=0.6176 British pounds)

(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Elaine Hardcastle)

