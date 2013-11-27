UK's Worldpay misses revenue on weak U.S. business
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
RIO DE JANEIRO OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA (OGXP3.SA) recorded a third-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion reais ($912.3 million), the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, which filed for bankruptcy protection on October 31, also said it had net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, of 172 million reais in the three months ended September 30.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, were 4 million reais, the statement said. Its cash position was $85 million.
($1 = 2.3237 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)
MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 2.1 percent in February compared to the same month last year.
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.