Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
SAO PAULO Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA (OGXP3.SA) played down rumors it is selling a stake to Malaysia's state oil giant Petronas in a filing on Friday, in response to market volatility.
The filing sought to clarify "speculative rumors over an eventual sale to a foreign investor" after shares of the firm controlled by billionaire Eike Batista jumped 12 percent on Thursday and rose as much as 9 percent on Friday before giving back its gains.
OGX is "weighing business opportunities with various investors," the filing said, but added that "there is no consummated deal that should be communicated to the market."
OGX shares closed down 0.28 percent at 3.59 reais on Friday. The company has faced a series of setbacks in recent months, including lower-than-expected oil output.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
DUBLIN Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group [ARDGR.UL] launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.