CLEVELAND The Ohio mother of a 3-day-old boy who died this week after he was bitten by the family dog will not face charges following an accidental death ruling by a coroner, police said on Wednesday.

Police in Youngstown in northeast Ohio, were called early Sunday morning after the baby's mother, Kristy Grim, 21, woke from a nap and found blood on her son Aiden, who had been sleeping on the floor in a laundry basket next to her, Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said.

The child was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the home, police said.

"After talking to the prosecutor and coroner’s office we do not believe it will rise to the level of a criminal incident,” Blackburn said.

The death was ruled accidental after a preliminary report by the Mahoning County Coroner's Office on late Tuesday determined it was not due to an attack by the dog but was the result of four puncture wounds to the head as if the dog, a Labrador-shepherd mix, had tried to pick up the baby, deputy coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr said.

"There is no evidence of a mauling. There was no evidence the child was shaken and there was no massive tissue loss,” Ohr said.

The dog, which weighed about 55 pounds and was one of five in the house at the time, was taken by the Mahoning County dog warden and placed into a 10-day quarantine, kennel manager Rick Tunison said. No decision had been made on its fate, he said.

