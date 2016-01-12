A family of four was killed on Monday in an explosion at a house in northeast Ohio, local authorities said.

The bodies of a couple and two young children were discovered within the charred interior of the house in Northfield, about 20 miles south of Cleveland, Northfield Center Fire Chief Frank Risko told reporters.

An official with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the explosion was under investigation and gave no further details.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The children were ages 8 and 12, the news website Cleveland.com reported.

Dominion East Ohio Gas crews were at the scene, local radio broadcaster WTAM reported.

