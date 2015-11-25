A woman who worked as a county government clerk in Ohio was fined $1,000 and given a nine-month suspended sentence for trashing a former supervisor's office cubicle with glitter, toilet tissue and "silly string," officials said on Wednesday.

Samantha Lockhart, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday by a judge in Akron, Ohio, a prosecutor’s spokesman said. She was found guilty by a jury in October of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

At her trial, jurors heard evidence that Lockhart dumped glitter, silly string and unknown powder across the employee’s desk, damaging a computer and other equipment, said James Pollack, spokesman for the Summit County prosecutor’s office. Silly string is a toy where soft plastic is propelled from a tube.

Pollack said Lockhart worked in the Summit County financial office and was in the process of leaving her job. He added that Lockhart's motives were unclear but that she "trashed" the cubicle.

Neither Lockhart nor her attorney could be reached for comment on Wednesday. Lockhart told the Akron Beacon Journal on Tuesday she was falsely accused and would have more to say after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Judge Amy Corrigall Jones also sentenced Lockhart to 50 hours of community service and ordered her to write a letter of apology for her actions, Pollack said.

