COLUMBUS Ohio Democrats said on Tuesday they had gathered more than enough signatures for a referendum issue they say could help President Barack Obama's chances in the battleground state.

The petition drive, aided by Obama's political operation, has gathered half a million signatures to hold a referendum on a controversial law passed by the Republican-dominated legislature that limits absentee and early voting, and which Democrats hope to repeal.

The number of signatures collected is more than twice what is needed, said Brian Rothenberg, executive director for ProgressOhio, part of a coalition that opposes the law.

The law, passed in June, was stayed during the recent election while petitions were being gathered. If enough signatures are certified, the law will be stayed until voters decide whether to repeal it in November 2012.

That would mean that the limits on absentee and early voting contained in the law would not apply to voting during the upcoming presidential election.

"The supporters of President Obama who want to see him win next year are interested in protecting the basic right to vote," said Seth Bringman, spokesman for the Ohio Democratic Party.

The Ohio law, which shortens the allowable time for early voting, is one of a number of Republican-sponsored state bills this year that Democrats said were aimed at reducing Democratic turn-out on election day.

Ohio, after widespread complaints about voting problems in the state during the 2004 presidential election, had changed its election laws to make it easier to cast absentee ballots and vote early.

But in June, the Republican-dominated Ohio General Assembly voted to change the law again.

LAW CHANGES

The new changes, if implemented, would cut early voting from 35 days before an election to 21 days by mail and 17 days in person.

The law would also ban in-person absentee voting on Sundays, Saturdays after noon, and the three days before an election, and would eliminate a requirement that voters be told if they are in the wrong precinct.

Rothenberg said the changes would make it more difficult for working and low-income people, seen as more likely to cast ballots for Democrats, to vote.

Ohio Republicans who support the law said the changes would streamline the voting process and make elections easier and less costly, and that it was Democrats who were trying to suppress Republican votes.

They said the new law would make voting more fair for rural and suburban voters because it would prevent election boards in urban areas from sending out unsolicited absentee ballot applications to all voters.

"It's wrong that Obama campaign staffers have sought to deny students and elderly voters in suburban and rural counties the same voting opportunities as those who live in more urban areas," said Chris Maloney, spokesman for the Ohio Republican Party.

As for reducing the window for absentee voting, Maloney said there was "more than enough time" to vote.

Rob Nichols, a spokesman for Republican Governor John Kasich, said Ohio Democrats were fighting to preserve a status quo "that lost 400,000 people jobs when their people were in charge, and Ohioans deserve better."

Ohio Democrats had a success earlier this month in a referendum on a law curbing collective bargaining rights for public workers, in which more than 60 percent of voters rejected the law. Ohio Democrats were also gathering signatures to put a U.S. Congressional redistricting map seen to benefit Republicans on the ballot.

(Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Additional reporting by Jo Ingles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)