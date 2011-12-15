CLEVELAND An Ohio judge ruled on Wednesday that a nine-year-old boy removed from his mother's house after his weight topped 200 pounds should be transferred from foster care into the custody of his uncle.

Lawyers for the boy, taken from his mother in October after social workers became aware of health issues stemming from his severe obesity, said the move to Columbus from the Cleveland area will be timed to coincide with the start of the new school semester.

The boy, whose weight has now dropped to 192 pounds, was put under protective supervision in October after he was diagnosed with sleep apnea that requires him to wear a breathing machine to sleep.

John Lawson, the court-appointed attorney who represents the boy, told Reuters the decision would be a good birthday present for the boy, who turned nine-years old this week.

"I'm sure he will be happy," he said. "The resolution today is in everyone's best interest."

