CLEVELAND The brother of an Ohio pastor shot and killed during a Sunday church service has been charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Daniel Gregory Schooler, 68, was charged in the death of Reverend William B. Schooler, 70, at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office said. He faces a possible sentence of life without parole if convicted.

Dayton police said they did not know the motive for the shooting, which they said occurred inside a church office during the service.

Schooler was charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and felonious assault and with having weapons while under disability, said Greg Flannagan, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

Schooler has previously been convicted twice of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, Flannagan said. He is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail in downtown Dayton.

Flannagan said the case would be presented to the Montgomery County grand jury at a future date.

