CLEVELAND A former deputy sheriff in Ohio has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in a high speed chase in March, and with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a neighbor last week, court documents show.

Joel Jenkins, who was fired as a Pike County sheriff's deputy last week after the second incident, was indicted on Thursday by a special Ohio grand jury.

Jenkins, 31, was charged with one count of murder and one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in the death of Robert Rooker, who led deputies on a high-speed chase on March 28.

Jenkins was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 3 shooting of his neighbor Jason Brady, according to court papers.

Jenkins was arrested after Brady's shooting and was being held on $100,000 bond in Franklin County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Brady's death during a court appearance on Monday.

