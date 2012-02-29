Authorities in Ohio released recordings of some of the 911 calls emergency dispatchers fielded on Monday from frantic eyewitnesses to the shooting at Chardon High School that killed three students and seriously wounded two.

In one call, a young man who identifies himself as a student at the school, identifies the shooter T.J. Lane and vividly describes how the 17-year-old turned the school cafeteria filled with hundreds of drowsy students into a killing field.

Dispatcher: Did you see the shooter? Are you a student?

Student: Yes. Yes I am a student. I was right by the shooter when he pulled the gun.

Dispatcher: Who was the shooter?

Student: His name is Thomas Lane.

Dispatcher: Is he a student?

Student: Yeah.

Dispatcher: Where is he at now?

Student: He's somewhere in the building. As soon as I saw him pull the gun and start shooting, I ran outside.

Dispatcher: Did he shoot anyone?

Student: Yes. I saw a couple of students get hit.

Dispatcher: Where was all this taking place at?

Student: In the lunchroom at Chardon High School.

Dispatcher: In the cafeteria?

Student: Yes.

Dispatcher: And you saw him shoot how many?

Student: I saw him take out two and then I was gone. I was out of there.

Dispatcher: OK, were the students still alive?

Student: I don't know ma'am. I didn't even check. I just got out of there as fast as I could.

Dispatcher: But they went down, right?

Student: Yeah, they were laying on the ground in blood.

Dispatcher: What was his beef with these kids, do we know?

Student: I have no idea. It's a kid that, generally like I try to talk to, he's very quiet and he doesn't really talk to anyone.

Dispatcher: What's he wearing?

Student: He's wearing a grey hoodie I believe. That's all I remember.

Dispatcher: What kind of gun was it? Was it a pistol or a long gun?

Student: I think it was a .22 pistol.

Dispatcher: Do we know why he was mad at these students? Was he picking students randomly?

Student: Yeah, he just pulled out a gun and started firing upon, like 500 kids, all in the lunchroom.

Dispatcher: So he just pulled out the gun and started shooting students in the cafeteria?

Student: Yes. At random.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune)