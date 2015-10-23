A former bottling company accountant who hid for six years in plain sight as a hiker on the Appalachian Trail pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. federal court in Cincinnati to wire fraud as part of an $8.7 million embezzling scheme, prosecutors said.

James Hammes, 53, who fled in February 2009 after FBI agents interviewed him about the fraud, agreed to pay nearly $7.7 million restitution during a hearing Friday before U.S. District Chief Judge Susan Dlott, prosecutors said.

Hammes faces up to 20 years in prison. Dlott ordered Hammes held until sentencing at a later date.

The former Lexington, Kentucky resident spent the majority of his six years as a fugitive hiking the Appalachian Trail and living under an alias, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern Ohio said in a statement.

Hammes had been well-known along the 2,190 mile Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine, in his years as a fugitive, frequenting bed and breakfasts and other facilities, the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper reported.

Hikers knew him by the trail name "Bismarck" until his arrest by federal agents at an inn along the trail in Damascus, Virginia, the newspaper said.

Hammes was accused of embezzling about $8.7 million from G&J Pepsi-Cola bottlers from 1998 to 2009. He had been called to company headquarters in Cincinnati where he was asked about the missing money before he disappeared.

Hammes was accused of wire fraud and money laundering in a 75-count indictment filed after he fled. In it, prosecutors said he had paid company money into an unauthorized vender account and then transferred it to personal bank and brokerage accounts.

Prosecutors said Hammes used the money for investments and trades and voluntarily made estimated tax payments to the IRS of at least $2.7 million, but did not file tax returns for multiple years.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by David Bailey and Will Dunham)