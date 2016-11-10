People walk in front of the headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) will accelerate the offer of combined plans in an effort to boost revenues from higher-value services, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said Thursday.

In a discussion of third-quarter results, Schroeder said the sale of plans including pay-TV, Internet, and telephone services underscores Oi's focus on converging technologies and its transformation into a digital services platform.

($1 = 3.3345 reais)

