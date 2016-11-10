Chipmaker Qualcomm's revenue misses estimates
Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, at a time when the chipmaker is facing multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
SAO PAULO Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) will accelerate the offer of combined plans in an effort to boost revenues from higher-value services, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said Thursday.
In a discussion of third-quarter results, Schroeder said the sale of plans including pay-TV, Internet, and telephone services underscores Oi's focus on converging technologies and its transformation into a digital services platform.
($1 = 3.3345 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, at a time when the chipmaker is facing multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
United Technologies Corp faced new questions about its Geared Turbofan engine on Wednesday, noting problems about durability and with the company's ability to receive parts on time.
Abbott Laboratories said it planned to focus on slashing its debt and integrating its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical in 2017, in a break from the hectic pace of dealmaking last year