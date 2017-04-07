FILE PHOTO -- The logo of Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi is seen inside a shop in Sao Paulo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

SAO PAULO Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.

The judge overseeing the restructuring dropped PwC from the case on March 31 alleging the firm made accounting mistakes in the biggest bankruptcy filing in the country's history.

In his decision, judge Fernando Cesar Viana appointed BDO to replace PwC. But BDO said in Friday's statement that it had decided not to take the task, despite keeping its work as Oi's auditor through 2019.

