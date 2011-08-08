LONDON Oil prices will rise again soon even if they fall further in the short-term because governments have no other tools to combat slow growth other than further ease monetary policies, leading commodities trading banks said on Monday.

"For many governments, monetary policy could be the only tool for expansion. Given the broad supply constraints in this (oil) sector, an extensive monetary response would create a rather positive backdrop for commodities," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note.

Another major commodities bank, Goldman Sachs, said it was still positive on several commodities including Brent oil, copper, zinc, UK natural gas and soybeans.

"Several factors are leading us to keep our constructive commodity views over the next year intact, including still-high expectations of global GDP growth sufficient to tighten key commodity markets, expected strong growth in emerging markets - especially given the ability to reverse or ease tightening policy to buoy growth - and commodity supply disappointments," Goldman said in a note.

Goldman and Merrill are among the biggest commodities traders among the investment banks. As swap dealers they provide hedging services to industrial commodity consumers and producing companies.

Chinese and Indian officials have been tightening monetary policies in the past year to combat inflation but slower growth rates have suggested those policies could be reversed.

A possible third round of a U.S. bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, is also being discussed as a key factor for commodities markets, which were hugely boosted by the second round last year.

Goldman and Merrill have been often delivering polar views on oil markets this year. Goldman correctly forecast a slump in oil in May when Merrill was predicting a ride to new highs.

After the May price falls, Merrill predicted another sharp correction in oil in the second half of 2011 whereas its peers said they expected prices to rally.

On Monday, Merrill said a slump in oil could be very pronounced in the short-term. It said that in a recessionary environment oil demand could contract by 400,000 barrels per day in 2012 versus its current baseline projection of positive demand growth of 1.5 million bpd.

But a drop in demand could trigger a cut in production as OPEC leader Saudi Arabia needs a price of oil of at least $85 per barrel next year and producers in Canada need prices of above $70 to avoid shutting down facilities, Merrill said.

"In a mild recession, we would expect to see Brent crude oil prices briefly breaking below $80 per barrel, only to gain back that level as OPEC turns the taps off," Merrill said.

U.S. crude could briefly drop to $50 under a recession scenario.

Goldman said it maintained its $130 a barrel Brent crude oil price forecast for 2012, despite a roughly 1 in 3 risk of a slide back into economic recession in the United States.

"Despite revisions to our U.S. economic outlook, we continue to see fundamentals supporting an upward trajectory to oil prices in 2012," analysts David Greely and Stefan Weiler wrote in a note to clients.

Goldman said it was only a matter of time before inventories and OPEC spare capacity become effectively exhausted, requiring higher oil prices to restrain demand, keeping it in line with available supply.

"Consequently, we believe the recent market correction provides a good opportunity for consumers to begin to hedge their forward oil exposure," said Goldman.

It recommended a long position in the ICE Brent December 2012 contract, saying it expect that the market will continue to tighten to critical levels by 2012.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)