The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on the top of a building in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/Files

MOSCOW Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) is interested in oil and gas projects in Iran, the RIA news agency quoted Russian energy minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

It is too early to talk about any concrete plans as Iran has not yet presented an investment contract, Novak said.

