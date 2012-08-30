STAVANGER, Norway Oil workers are enjoying strong growth in pay thanks in particular to a shortage of the most experienced engineers, a trend that shows no sign of easing.

Data released by oilcareers.com this week also found Europe lagging other regions when it comes to the training that is crucial to maintaining a future supply of skilled workers.

Executives at the Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) conference said finding the right talent to keep the industry healthy was becoming a headache, especially in North America, where the shale gas boom has taken off.

"There are not enough people in the U.S. to fuel this beast," said Robert Potter, vice president of FMC Technologies (FTI.N), a manufacturer of drilling equipment.

"Being able to bring the labour on board to support what we see in the future - that is what keeps me awake at night. That is the biggest challenge we face."

Oilcareers.com invited 170,000 oil and gas professionals from 50 countries to take part in its survey which was conducted in conjunction with industry consultant Air Energi.

Some 71 percent of respondents in Asia and Australia expected contract and salary pay to rise further. In the Americas the figure was 56 percent, and in the former Soviet Union and the Caspian it was 60 percent. Some 63 percent expected an increase in the Middle East.

The labour market looked calmer in Africa and Europe, with 47 percent in both regions expecting a rise, although only 8 percent predicted a fall in Europe and 15 percent saw a downturn in Africa.

BIG COMPANIES JUGGLE

The biggest oil companies may be having the best time of it.

"We are able to expose people to experience in a production environment in one place and then use them somewhere else with that experience in hand," said Martin Tiffen, Managing Director for French group Total (TOTF.PA) in Norway.

"There are a few bottlenecks. It's harder to get, say, a compressor engineer with 20 years experience, but we are getting the younger recruits, "and we have the advantage that we don't always have to recruit our expertise. We can source it from other parts of the business."

Total and others at the ONS - traditionally a trade fair - were treating the occasion as a recruitment opportunity this year.

"A lot of stands are pure hospitality this time around," remarked one attendee.

Oil and gas recently overtook the troubled banking sector as Britain's best paid industry with average pay of 64,000 pounds ($101,000), oilcareers.com said, adding the hydrocarbons sector needed to improve its image among students.

Meanwhile in Norway, where rates for locals are the highest in the world, according to a February survey by employment group Hays, on average an oil worker earns $180,300.

The shortage is such that the population of industry workers is ageing fast, according to Mark Guest, managing director of oilcareers.com "Skilled engineers are being dragged back into the industry and retirements deferred," he said. "It is a very, very competitive market."

The Oilcareers.com survey suggested the trends outlined in the Hays February report were intact.

Hays said that from over 14,000 respondents among the industry's employees, almost 50 per cent won rises of more than 5 per cent to their salary, compared with just under 30 per cent a year earlier.

AVG SALARIES BY SECTOR, REGION IN OIL AND GAS(POUNDS STERLING)

Construction Avg.Salary

AUSTRALIA 186,914

CANADA 157,049

UNITED STATES 125,722

NORWAY 103,665

MIDDLE EAST 88,723

UNITED KINGDOM 78,288

Electrical Avg.Salary

NORWAY 139,281

AUSTRALIA 136,871

CANADA 110,093

UNITED STATES 93,333

MIDDLE EAST 78,252

UNITED KINGDOM 67,961

Mechanical Avg.Salary

AUSTRALIA 169,261

NORWAY 138,611

UNITED STATES 101,664

CANADA 95,979

UNITED KINGDOM 74,918

MIDDLE EAST 73,985

All rates converted to annual rate from days, hourly rates etc

($1 = 0.6317 pound)

(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)