Devon Energy (DVN.N) and EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly results as efforts to increase production of crude oil and more valuable natural gas liquids from North America's shale fields paid off for the U.S. oil and gas companies.

Shares of EOG soared 11 percent on its results, while Devon shares rose 2.8 percent.

Huge supplies of natural gas have depressed U.S. prices, while a tight supply-and-demand scenario has underpinned crude oil prices.

To take advantage of the price disparity, energy companies are spending heavily in fields like the Bakken in North Dakota and the Eagle Ford in South Texas, where crude oil and natural gas that has a high liquids content is trapped in rock.

Devon said its liquids output rose 17 percent in the third quarter, while EOG's oil and gas liquids output soared 64 percent from a year earlier.

EOG, which reported earnings after the close of trading on Tuesday, also said its wells in the Eagle Ford shale are performing better than expected.

Mark Papa, EOG's chief executive officer, told investors on a conference call on Wednesday that he was "ecstatic" over the performance of the company's Eagle Ford wells, some of which are producing at an initial rate of more than 3,000 barrels per day.

Bernstein Research analyst Bob Brackett raised his rating on EOG to "outperform" from "market-perform," citing the companies' "enviable" positions in shales that produce oil, among other factors.

EOG's net profit in the quarter was $540.9 million, or $2.01 per share, compared with a loss of $70.9 million or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

EOG, based in Houston, reported a per-share profit, excluding items, of 83 cents per share, above the Wall Street consensus estimate of 78 cents per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The better-than-expected result was driven by higher prices and lower costs, analysts said.

Excluding one-time items, Devon's earnings per share were $1.54, topping the $1.45 that analysts had on average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stronger-than-expected natural gas liquids realizations helped Devon top estimates, analysts at Simmons & Co said in a note to clients.

In 2011, Devon continued to add acreage it believes to hold oil and natural gas liquids, spending $700 million. Now the company wants to find a joint venture partner to share exploration costs in five fields.

"We have some acreage positions that are clearly exploratory in nature," John Richels, Devon's CEO told investors on a conference call. "Bringing in a partner to diversify some of that risk and at the same time improve our capital efficiency in the future just seems to make a lot of sense for us."

The fields include acreage in the Utica in Ohio and the Tuscaloosa in Louisiana and Mississippi, the executive said.

Devon's total production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids averaged 661,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day in the third quarter of 2011, up 8 percent.

Smaller oil and gas companies Williams Companies (WMB.N) quarterly earnings met expectations while El Paso Corp EP.N fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) last month reached a $21 billion deal to buy El Paso.

Shares of Devon rose $1.75 to $64.16, while EOG's stock climbed $9.52 to $95.37.

(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Gunna Dickson)