DOHA There was no need for an emergency OPEC meeting despite the drop in oil prices, UAE Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Monday.

"OPEC is not a swing producer, its not fair that we correct the market for everyone else," he told reporters. "I don't see a reason to meet so quickly."

The minister told reporters he was optimistic oil prices would stabilize at a fair level for producers and consumers.

"Its just a matter of time," Mazroui said. "No one was expecting such a drastic decrease in prices and unfortunately we can not fix it because that's the right decision for the market, but we are committed."

OPEC's late November meeting decided not to cut output to shore up prices, and the group would stick by that policy, said the minister from the United Arab Emirates, a close ally of OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia.

"We are all in pain because we don't like (prices) we are seeing," he said. OPEC was not targeting a specific oil price and would not intervene without the support of other major producers, he added.

"Its everyone's responsibility to correct the market," Mazroui said. "We cannot cut production whenever someone over supplies the market, we can't cut production every time the price goes down."

(Reporting by Amena Bakr and Rania El-Gammal, editing by William Hardy)