NEW YORK Prominent oil bull Andy Hall has cut risk in his $3.3 billion hedge fund by more than half since June and taken profits in some markets after "various cross-currents" this summer, he told investors.

"We have significantly reduced our market exposure, booked profits and amassed dry powder whilst keeping some core positions that we believe have significant potential upside in the longer term," the founder and manager of Astenbeck Capital Management in Westport, Connecticut, said in his latest monthly letter to investors, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Hall, who made hundreds of millions of dollars betting on the surge in crude oil prices that began a decade ago, said he had taken profits on some long-dated oil prices, which have gained this summer even as prompt prices tumbled. But he said the fund's biggest exposure remained in longer-date U.S. crude oil futures and natural gas.

"Although we have reduced our exposure in order to book some profits, we look forward to adding back to our position on any significant pull backs," Hall, wrote in the note, one of his most forthcoming on positions held by Astenbeck since the fund's launch in 2008.

Astenbeck did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A note to investors accompanying the letter showed that the hedge fund gained almost 1 percent in August, after a loss of nearly 7 percent in July. For the year, it was up nearly 13 percent.

Hall said Astenbeck's VAR, or Value at Risk, an industry measure used to ascertain risk, has been cut by more than 50 percent since June. Its leverage, meanwhile, fell from a peak of about 1.95 times net asset value to 1.15 NAV currently.

The fund's biggest exposure remain in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil for delivery in 2017 and beyond, and natural gas for delivery in 2016 and 2017.

"We currently have no nearby positions in either of these commodities," adding that it held a "modest short" position in benchmark Brent crude versus WTI. A short position is a bet that prices will fall, versus a long position, which is a wager for prices to rise.

Hall said Astenbeck had also "significantly cut" positions in PGMs, or Platinum Group Metals, and that this was partially offset by a short position in gold.

"We have a small position in agricultural commodities," he added.

The 63-year-old Hall, who spent has half his life taking steel-nerved bets on oil prices, is known for a $100 million payday while still a trader at Citigroup Inc (C.N).

He has almost always been an oil bull and often bristles at the suggestion the world could be awash in cheap oil one day from the fracking technology that draws crude from shale rocks.

"Practically all forecasters agree that growth in U.S. oil production will start to slow significantly after 2014 or 2015," he wrote in his August letter.

"While longer dated oil prices have posted a decent gain so far this year, they are still at a discount to current (depressed) spot prices and do not, we believe, reflect future supply and demand fundamentals."

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Jonathan Leff and Lisa Shumaker)