LONDON Investors increased their bets last week that Brent crude oil prices will rise, according to data on Monday from the InterContinental Exchange (ICE).

Speculators raised net long positions for Brent by 20,733 contracts to 181,929 contracts in the week to Nov. 3, according to the data.

Brent crude prices declined more than 4 percent last week because of concerns over a global oversupply of oil.

Fund managers cut their net short positions of Low Sulphur Gasoil futures by 13,087 contracts to 13,547.

