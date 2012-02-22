TEHRAN Iran would lower its oil exports if it sees demand for its crude dropping and will not sell to any company that sells it to Britain or France, Ahmad Qalebani, Iran's deputy oil minister, was quoted as saying by Iranian students news agency ISNA on Wednesday.

"Iran will not sell its oil to any company that gives its oil to Britain or France," Qalebani was quoted as saying.

Separately, the official IRNA news agency quoted Qalebani as saying Iran would still be willing to deal with French and British companies provided they do not take Iranian crude to their own countries.

