DUBAI Iran expects Japan to ramp up its purchases of Iranian crude oil to pre-sanctions levels, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday after meeting the Japanese deputy prime minister in Tehran.

"We anticipate Japan and its state-run companies will bring their purchases of Iranian crude oil at least to the level that existed before sanctions," Zanganeh said, referring to restrictions on Iran's oil sector introduced in 2011 and 2012 and lifted last month.

