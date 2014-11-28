Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
Crude oil prices tumbled further in Friday afternoon trade, with U.S. crude CLc1 down $6 a barrel to below $68 and benchmark Brent LCOc1 off $1 at under $72, as bearish sentiment pushed the market lower.
"There are no really new headlines moving the market, just people reacting I think to all sorts of headlines that the norm oil for oil is below $60," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Hollow Way, New York.
Russia's most powerful oil official, Igor Sechin, said oil prices could hit $60 or below by the end of the first half of next year. Options market data showed speculators betting on $65 Brent by early next year.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)
U.S. stocks were lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors focused on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.