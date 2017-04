BAKU Azerbaijan has no plans to freeze its oil production, Azeri Deputy Oil Minister Natiq Abbasov told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela are ready to freeze oil production at January levels if other producer countries do the same, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement after the four countries' talks in Doha earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)