MOSCOW A draft of an agreement prepared for the meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC member countries in Qatar on Sunday sees oil production being frozen at the January level until October, TASS news agency quoted the Azeri energy minister as saying on Saturday.

The minister, Natig Aliyev, described the draft as a "gentlemen's" agreement.

Aliyev was not available for immediate comment when called by Reuters.

