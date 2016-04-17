DOHA A meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers on an output-freeze deal in the Qatari capital of Doha has not yet started and is running one hour behind the initially agreed schedule, two sources familiar with the development said on Sunday.

One of the sources said the delay was due to last-minute changes requested by OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia.

