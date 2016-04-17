Wall St. drops on weak jobs data, missile strikes on Syria
U.S. stocks dipped in volatile trading on Friday morning as a disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.
DOHA A new draft of a deal to freeze oil output that is to be agreed later on Sunday in Doha has a line saying all OPEC members should be part of the agreement, industry sources said.
The change appears to be a major obstacle for clinching a binding deal, given that OPEC member Iran had decided not to send representatives to the meeting.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.