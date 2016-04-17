Wall St. drops on weak jobs data, missile strikes on Syria
U.S. stocks dipped in volatile trading on Friday morning as a disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.
DOHA Talks between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in the Qatari capital of Doha have been running for over four hours with Russia and Saudi Arabia debating the wording of a proposed freeze on output, an industry source present at the talks said on Sunday.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.
LOS ANGELES Yum Brands Inc's U.S. KFC chain plans to curb the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, making it the last of the big three chicken restaurants to join the fight against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.