Wall St. drops on weak jobs data, missile strikes on Syria
U.S. stocks dipped in volatile trading on Friday morning as a disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.
DOHA A meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers on an output-freeze deal in the Qatari capital of Doha will start later on Sunday after ministers meet the emir of Qatar, industry sources told Reuters.
Sources said earlier that the meeting had been delayed due to last-minute changes requested by OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.