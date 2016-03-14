Oil surplus or scarcity? Shale makes it even harder to predict
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
LONDON OPEC and non-OPEC producers are likely to hold their next meeting on a plan to freeze output levels in a bid to support prices in mid-April in Doha, three OPEC sources said on Monday.
An earlier plan was to meet on March 20 in Russia, but sources familiar with the matter said last week this was unlikely to take place.
