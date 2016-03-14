A OPEC flag is seen during the presentation of OPEC's 2013 World Oil Outlook in Vienna , November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON OPEC and non-OPEC producers are likely to hold their next meeting on a plan to freeze output levels in a bid to support prices in mid-April in Doha, three OPEC sources said on Monday.

An earlier plan was to meet on March 20 in Russia, but sources familiar with the matter said last week this was unlikely to take place.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Susan Thomas)