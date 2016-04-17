Wall St. drops on weak jobs data, missile strikes on Syria
U.S. stocks dipped in volatile trading on Friday morning as a disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.
DOHA Kuwait's acting oil minister Anas Khalid al-Saleh, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an oil producers' meeting in Doha on Sunday, said he was confident and optimistic that the meeting would agree on freezing crude output.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
U.S. stocks dipped in volatile trading on Friday morning as a disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.