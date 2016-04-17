Wall St. drops on weak jobs data, missile strikes on Syria
U.S. stocks dipped in volatile trading on Friday morning as a disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.
DOHA OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha will start talks at around 1200-1230 GMT on a deal to freeze output, hours behind schedule as the initial plan has run into complications, sources said.
Talks were meant to begin early Sunday morning but were postponed due to what looked like a new spike in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, sources told Reuters.
(Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.