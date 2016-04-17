Wall St. drops on weak jobs data, missile strikes on Syria
U.S. stocks dipped in volatile trading on Friday morning as a disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.
DOHA OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Sunday failed to reach a deal to freeze oil output, three oil industry sources told Reuters.
Sources said OPEC producers had told non-OPEC members they needed first to reach a deal within OPEC, possibly at a June meeting. After that, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will be able to invite other producers to join.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.
LOS ANGELES Yum Brands Inc's U.S. KFC chain plans to curb the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, making it the last of the big three chicken restaurants to join the fight against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.