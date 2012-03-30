BURLINGTON, VT The White House said on Friday the oil market remained tight after supply disruptions in several parts of the world, but the Obama administration determined supplies were sufficient to press ahead with sanctions on Iran.

"A series of production disruptions in South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Nigeria, and the North Sea have removed oil from the market," the White House said in a statement.

"In addition, international concerns over Iran's nuclear activities and recent steps taken to reduce the amount of Iranian crude oil and petroleum product imports are contributing to an increased demand for non-Iranian crude oil."

