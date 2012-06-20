* Sale is first in central Gulf since BP oil spill
* Statoil's $157 million bid highest in decades
* Fewer companies participate than before spill
(Adds detail about companies with most high bids)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 20 Norway's Statoil
submitted the highest bid on Wednesday in the first federal
auction for drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico's prolific
central region since BP Plc's disastrous 2010 oil spill.
Statoil bid $157 million to lease a tract about 70 miles
(112 km) southwest of BP's ill-fated Macondo well, which
ruptured and spewed more than 4 million barrels of crude into
the Gulf after an explosion killed 11 rig workers.
Statoil's bid illustrates its plan to triple its North
American oil and gas production to 500,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day by 2020, a fifth of that coming from the
Gulf.
"When you see a $157 million bid for one tract, that is a
great metric that tells the story about the huge amount of
interest that we currently have with respect to oil and gas
production in the Gulf," U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar
said.
Statoil came in second in terms of total high bids with $333
million, behind Royal Dutch Shell's $406.6 million,
sale data showed. BP, the largest producer in the Gulf, came in
third with $239.5 million in high bids, followed by Chevron Corp
at $189.6 million and Exxon Mobil Corp with
$91.1 million.
Regulators said Statoil's bid was the highest ever in the
central Gulf.
However, analysts noted that fewer companies participated in
Wednesday's sale than the last auction for drilling rights in
the central Gulf in March 2010 about a month before the Macondo
blowout.
On Wednesday, 56 companies submitted bids, compared to 77
two years ago, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.
Also, Simmons & Company International said in a note that
454, or 6 percent, of available tracts received bids, down from
7 percent of 468 tracts in 2010.
"The data depicts a less than robust sale with
period-over-period comparisons down across the board," Simmons
said.
Last December, the Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean
Energy Management held the first post-Macondo lease sale for
areas in the western Gulf, where ConocoPhillips
submitted the highest bid for a block at $103 million.
Wednesday's sale was the first post-spill auction in the
central Gulf, home to the majority of oil and gas infrastructure
in the basin.
The lease sale generated $1.7 billion in high bids, up from
$949 million in the last auction two years ago though
post-Macondo, BOEM increased the minimum bid for deepwater
tracts to $100 from $37.50 per acre.
The total amount of bids submitted, including unsuccessful
ones, reached $2.6 billion.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna Dickson)