HOUSTON Phillips 66 (PSX.N) expects the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to agree to extend crude oil production cuts at the organization's May 25 meeting, Chief Executive Greg Garland said in a Friday morning conference call.

"I think our base case assumes that there's extension in May in terms of OPEC," Garland while discussing the outlook for crude oil supplies during a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss first quarter earnings.

