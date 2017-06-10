U.S. could ease Volcker Rule, exempt smaller banks: Fed official
WASHINGTON U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.
ASTANA There is no evidence the global oil producers' pact needs to be adjusted now, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as the market overreacting to statistical glitches.
"I am convinced that the overall trend for the market is that of rebalancing," he told reporters on a visit to Kazakhstan.
WASHINGTON U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday there was no deadline for completing NAFTA trade talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico even as lawmakers warned that U.S. business would be hurt by prolonged negotiations.
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. Congress, unable so far to resolve deep disagreements over spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, are mulling whether to seek a bipartisan budget deal with Democrats similar to one reached nearly four years ago.