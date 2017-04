NEW YORK Brent oil prices fell on Wednesday, dropping below $30 a barrel to touch $29.96 for the first time since April 2, 2004.

Brent tumbled earlier after government data showed U.S. gasoline and diesel stockpiles had increased more than expected in the past week.

(This story corrects to show the lowest since April 2, not April 30)

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Bill Rigby)