Global crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, retreating from a short-covering charged rally as traders bet the market had not shaken off a six-month long rout on oversupply concerns.

Traders also cited a Bloomberg report that a port workers' union in Nigeria had ended its strike, potentially allowing crude oil shipments to resume out of the country.

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)