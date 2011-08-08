Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Monday crude oil prices will trend lower in the second half of the year as additional barrels from Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC countries provide some relief.

BofA sees Brent crude oil prices averaging $106 a barrel and WTI averaging $90 a barrel in the second half of 2011.

It sees the 2012 average oil price at $114 a barrel for Brent and $102 a barrel for WTI.

"We remain bullish in 2012 as global oil markets remain heavily undersupplied relative to the expected pace in economic growth," BofA said in a note to clients.

In case of a mild recession, Brent crude oil prices might briefly break below $80 a barrel, the bank said.

(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)