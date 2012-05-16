Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
President Barack Obama is expected to seek support from other Group of Eight leaders for releasing strategic oil reserves later this summer, as a European Union embargo on Iranian crude comes into effect, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to Japan-U.S. ties.
Kyodo said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda was expected to support the call, which comes after several months of discussion with key allies including Britain and France. It is the first indication that Japan, which has the second-largest oil reserves behind the United States, may support the move.
(Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.