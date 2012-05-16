President Barack Obama is expected to seek support from other Group of Eight leaders for releasing strategic oil reserves later this summer, as a European Union embargo on Iranian crude comes into effect, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to Japan-U.S. ties.

Kyodo said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda was expected to support the call, which comes after several months of discussion with key allies including Britain and France. It is the first indication that Japan, which has the second-largest oil reserves behind the United States, may support the move.

(Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)