GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
May 16 President Barack Obama is expected to seek support from other Group of Eight leaders for releasing strategic oil reserves later this summer, as a European Union embargo on Iranian crude comes into effect, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to Japan-U.S. ties.
Kyodo said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda was expected to support the call, which comes after several months of discussion with key allies including Britain and France. It is the first indication that Japan, which has the second-largest oil reserves behind the United States, may support the move. (Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January