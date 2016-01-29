Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the United Arab Emirates and Oman in February, and the situation on the global oil market will be high on his agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
China's Anbang Insurance Group will let its agreement to acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) for $1.6 billion lapse, after failing to secure all the necessary regulatory approvals, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.