SYDNEY Oil Search Ltd (OSH.AX) on Monday rebuffed an $8 billion takeover proposal from Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX), saying the all-share proposal was far too cheap, but left the door open to a higher offer.

Woodside, Australia's biggest energy company, last week sought exclusive talks with the Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer on a one-for-four share offer, conditional on support from key stakeholders, including the PNG government.

Oil Search said it was in a strong financial position and highlighted its low-cost operations in PNG, where its output could double in the early 2020s working with giants ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) and France's Total SA (TOTF.PA) on two liquefied natural gas projects.

"Following a detailed evaluation of the proposal, the board has concluded that the proposal is highly opportunistic and grossly undervalues the company," Oil Search said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

It said shareholders had overwhelmingly found the proposal unattractive.

"If any proposals are tabled in the future that reflect compelling value for Oil Search shareholders, we will engage on them," Oil Search Chairman Rick Lee said in a statement to the Australian securities exchange.

"Clearly this proposal falls well short of that test."

Oil Search's shares last traded at A$7.45, which was 4.9 percent above the implied value of the proposed offer, suggesting investors expected Woodside would need to pay more to succeed.

A spokesman for Woodside was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)