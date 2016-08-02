Officials are investigating an oil spill on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville, Tennessee according to a local media report on Tuesday.

The spill runs from the Korean Veterans bridge to the railroad bridge off Gay Street, the report on WMC Action News 5 website said, citing a Nashville Fire Department official.

The source and the extent of the spill were not immediately clear.

Source: (bit.ly/2aFPaeO)

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)