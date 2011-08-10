VIENNA/MILAN Civil war in Libya shut off oil supplies to Austrian energy group OMV (OMVV.VI) and Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) in the second quarter, taking a toll on profit and clouding the outlook in the region.

OMV said the unrest in Libya would continue to halt its production there for the rest of the year while Saras, which swung to a net loss, said it will reduce refining runs in the second half to help offset the shortfall.

Saras, Italy's No. 3 refiner, is normally a big buyer of Libyan crude, with some 35 percent to 40 percent of supplies coming from the North African country.

"Until the Libyan situation stabilizes I don't see Saras doing great things, it's a catalyzer for the stock," a Milan-based analyst said.

At 4:19 a.m. EDT Saras shares were down 1.49 percent at 1.127 euros while OMV shares were up 4.95 percent at 23.83 euros. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index .SXEP was down 0.57 percent.

OMV's Libyan production was normal until February 20 and then fell sharply as the revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule forced it to turn to oil from other countries. It obtained around a tenth of its oil from Libya last year but production is now zero.

The group has a long-term stake in the crisis-hit country with 12 exploration and production licenses and Libyan petroleum contracts running up to 2032.

In its half-year report, Saras said it had established ties with the new political structures being created in Libya, adding this had allowed it to close a commercial deal.

In July sources said a tanker carrying crude oil had sailed from Benghazi to Sardinia, as Libya's rebels sold the last of their stockpile to raise urgently needed funds.

DEPRESSED MARGINS

OMV said high exploration expenses, lower refining margins and foreign exchange rates hurt results as high oil prices failed to offset lower output.

Net profit excluding one-offs and unrealized gains from valuing inventories fell 25 percent in the second quarter to 236 million euros ($332.4 million), in line with a Reuters poll of analyst forecasts.

Saras, which swung to a net loss of 44.3 million euros from a profit of 2.4 million euros a year ago, said its refining margin in the second quarter fell to $0.5 per barrel versus $1.2 per barrel a year earlier.

A shortfall in Libyan production and the weak dollar also took their toll on Total (TOTF.PA) and Eni SpA (ENI.MI) in the second quarter.

Last Friday Italian refiner Erg (ERG.MI) said it was expecting worse refining results in the second half of the year.

