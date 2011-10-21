LONDON Canada's natural resources minister criticized on Friday as "perverse" European Union proposals to rank oil from tar sands as dirty.

As part of a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the EU's executive commission wants to single out crude from the enormous northern Alberta oil sands as being particularly energy-intensive to produce.

Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said it was "discriminatory" to single out oil from tar sands as dirty in the EU's Fuel Quality Directive.

"What they are doing is illogical. In fact it is perverse because they are penalizing oil that they are not importing and they are giving a free pass to oil that they are importing," he told Reuters in an interview in London.

Oliver is in Europe this week, trying to persuade Europe to reverse the proposal.

EU government experts are meeting next Tuesday where they will debate a proposed green ranking of fuels, which is designed to enable fuel suppliers to identify the most carbon-intensive options.

Canada's tar sands contain more than 170 billion barrels of recoverable oil reserves and are the world's third largest crude reserve.

"Countries that have companies investing in Canada are obviously concerned about this fuel quality directive also because it works against economic interest there of their own companies," Oliver said.

Although the minister did not name the countries, British major BP, Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, Norway's Statoil and French Total, have heavily invested in tar sand projects.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we can get people to see the facts and reverse the decision of the commission," Oliver said.

Green groups have long criticized oil sands as an environmental disaster and Canada for lobbying and pressuring the EU not to classify it as a dirty oil. On Thursday, Oliver's speech in London was disrupted by an activist.

"We do not object, in fact we support the Fuel Quality Directive, whose objective is to reduce green house gas emissions from hydrocarbons and other conventional forms of energy. But that should be based on science and it should judge all sources of energy in a same way," he said.

Oliver suggested earlier this month that Ottawa could take the EU to the World Trade Organization if the Europeans adopted the fuel quality directive.

He said on Friday Canada would take action if the directive was adopted but declined to specify what that would be.

